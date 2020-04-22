Topeka Public Schools' instuctors talk student through a fire during online session

The shift to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot for how teachers interact with their students and the roles they serve in their lives.

Educators at Topeka Public Schools’ College Prep Academy were tutoring students in Math during a Zoom session Tuesday afternoon when one students made a startling observation.

“It was a pretty normal personalized tutoring session,” Catherine Wrisley, USD 501’s College Prep Coordinator said Wednesday. “Then all of a sudden the student said out of nowhere that he thought there was a fire at his house.”

Once the teachers recognized what was happening, the math tutor took the other student in the Zoom conference into a breakout session to focus on the math lesson.

Kathy Foster, a Language Arts Teacher and Instructional Coach for College Prep Academy was also on the call.

She says creating the separate breakout rooms a day earlier helped the teachers concentrate on guiding the student through the other challenge the fire brought. Once the teachers determined the student was safe from the flames, the goal shifted to helping the student remain calm by using reassuring statements.

“The first thing we said was to take your device with you so we can be near you,” Foster said Wednesday. “We just kept asking effective types of questions to keep him calm but at the same time keep him rationale and thinking rationally as much as he could in that situation.”

The Topeka Public Schools middle school student, who is said to have anxiety, has been a student of Foster’s for two years.

She said knowing the student in person made guiding him through the situation in the virtual classroom ‘easier’, a term she says she uses cautiously.

“Having a student for that amount of time allows you to know their nuances to allow you to learn their personalities,” she explained. “It was easier to watch his facial expressions to listen to the tone of his voice the speed of his voice.”

Wrisley said after the student’s initial emotions about the fire subsided once the it was extinguished and the teachers stayed on the phone until he found himself able to return to his family.

“He was nervous, he was scared he was very concerned about his family’s welfare the welfare of his house,” she said. “He was able to calm down especially once the fire department came and he was able to get past that moment where he was extremely stressed.”

Wrisley said this event highlighted how virtual tools are important when connecting with students during a pandemic.

“It’s really important to keep checking in on students going through traumatic events regularly,” she said. “Really making sure that everything is going well with them and their family and just continue to support them in whatever way they say is needed.”

The teachers checked in with the student, who was not identified, and his parents Tuesday evening and said all are feeling a lot more calm today.