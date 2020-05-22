Topeka Public Schools hosts virtual tour of NYU

Topeka Public Schools and Topeka High Alumni will be hosting a virtual college tour of New York University today, Friday, May 22, at 1 p.m.

The alumni that will be featured in the Zoom meeting now work for the New York Times.

Mrs. Anemona Hartocollis is currently the national correspondent for higher education while Ms. Bailey Evans is currently the tech ops writer for The New York Times.

The virtual tour is meant to inspire students and get them excited for possible career opportunities after high school.

The presentation will be at 1 p.m., Friday, May 22. To join go to Zoom.us with the password college.

