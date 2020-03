Topeka Public Schools grab-and-go meal locations

Topeka Public Schools have announced where grab-and-go meals can be picked-up for students who are out of school due to closing.

According to USD 501, they will provide lunch and breakfast meals. They can be picked up from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. starting Tuesday, March 17th. Food distribution will every weekday until March 27th.

Locations include:

- Highland Park High School - 2424 SE California Ave, Topeka, KS 66605

- St. David's Episcopal Church - 3916 SW 17th St, Topeka, KS 66604

- 1st United Methodist Church - 600 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66603

- Meadows Elementary School - 201 SW Clay St, Topeka, KS 66606

- Ross Elementary School - 1400 SE 34th St, Topeka, KS 66605

- Quincy Elementary School - 1500 NE Quincy St, Topeka, KS 66608

- Pine Ridge Prep - 1110 SE Highland Ave, Topeka, KS 66607

- French Middle School - 5257 SW 33rd St, Topeka, KS 66614

- Landon Middle School - 731 SW Fairlawn Rd #2336, Topeka, KS 66606

- Robinson Middle School - 1125 SW 14th St, Topeka, KS 66604

- Jardine Middle School - 2600 SW 33rd St, Topeka, KS 66611

- Shaner Early Learning Academy - 1600 SW 34th St, Topeka, KS 66611

- Chase Middle School - 2250 NE State St, Topeka, KS 66616

They say meals are for student 18 and younger and can only be collected once a day.