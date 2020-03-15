Topeka Public Schools deploy COVID-19 response team

Topeka Public School's said in a release that a COVID-19 Team is being formulated to provide mobile food distribution and other support services to TPS families, as well as engage the entire community in supporting each other in ways that are in accordance with the health department’s regulations.

"As the situation around the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, Topeka Public Schools has suspended all classroom and extracurricular activities until March 29th, 2020. Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson is coordinating community services and agencies to serve students during this critical time."

"Topeka Public Schools has partnered with the local food bank supplier and area clergy to share pantry sites for groceries. On Monday, the district will be sharing details about free meal options for students, as nearly 78% of our 13,500 students rely on free or reduced lunches. Information will also be shared Monday about a help desk phone line for parents, a newly launched webpage with resources focused on COVID 19 and a special video message will be shared from Dr. Anderson. Distance learning opportunities for students will be provided starting March 23, 2020 and the COVID 19 Instructional Team will be planning the delivery of those services this week."

