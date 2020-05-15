Topeka Police recruit officer test positive for COVID-19

A Topeka Police recruit officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Topeka Police Department was notified Friday afternoon, May 15, that one of its recruit officers has tested positive for COVID-19.

The recruit officer is a member of TPD’s 58th Recruit Academy Class. Recruit officers do not take calls for service in the community.

The officer first felt ill over the weekend and immediately quarantined themselves at home. The recruit has not yet returned to work since feeling ill.

Out of caution, the academy has been suspended until further notice. All recruit officers and staff member at the training facility will be quarantined, tested and monitored for symptoms.

The Topeka Police Department will continue to follow the advice of the Shawnee County Health Department and the Kansas Department for Health and Environment.

