Topeka Police monitoring rumors of planned protest

The Topeka Police Dept. said it is monitoring reports of a protest planned for Tuesday night on Wanamaker Rd.

Posts began circulating social media in the afternoon hours, saying activity would begin at 8 p.m. near SW 21st and Wanamaker. Several businesses along the corridor had closed early.

"Expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area. Violence will not be tolerated," TPD posted on social media.

13 NEWS is monitoring any developments, and will provide updates as warranted.

Several hundred people met in downtown Topeka Monday night, and held peaceful march several blocks to a rally at Evergy Park, focused on addressing racial injustice.

Afterward, a smaller group made its way to the Law Enforcement Center. When some started tossing rocks and breaking windows, authorities spent about an hour ordering to leave, before tactical teams used tear gas to get them to disperse.