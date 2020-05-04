Topeka Police looking for 2 people of interest in April homicide investigation

Topeka Police say they are looking for two men possibly connected to the April death of 26-year-old Joseph Hill.

According to TPD, they are looking for 25-year-old Michael D. Flores of Topeka and 22-year-old Vincent D. Gonzalez-Rook of Topeka.

They say if you see them, or know where they are, call 911 right away.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. April 25th to the 1200 block of NE Quincy.

Officers found Hill outside a home in the area. He died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

On April 4, 2019, jurors acquitted Vincent Dean Gonzalez-Rook of felony first degree murder in the shooting death of Jesse Lee McFall.