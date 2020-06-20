Topeka Police investigate homicide early Saturday morning

The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person was found dead Saturday morning with a gun shot wound.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of SW Garfield Ave. just before 5:45 a.m. Saturday on an aggravated battery call.

When they arrived, officers found one person dead who suffered from a gunshot wound.

Topeka Police said the investigation is ongoing.

We will provide more details as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.