Topeka Police identify man killed in North Topeka shooting Friday night

Topeka Police have identified the man killed in a North Topeka shooting Friday night.

They say the victim was Joseph Hill, 26, of Topeka.

TPD Lt. Steve Roth said officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of NE Quincy.

He said officers found Hill outside a home in the area. He died from his injuries.

The Topeka Police Homicide Unit is reviewing all investigative leads and evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.