Topeka Police enhance safety measures due to COVID-19

The Topeka Police Department is implementing enhanced safety measures in response to COVID-19.

Topeka Police says all officers have implemented a regimen that includes frequent hand washing, regular use of hand sanitizer when hand washing is not available and the frequent wiping down of patrol vehicles. In

addition, TPD will have regular disinfecting areas within the Law Enforcement Center.

“During this time of uncertainty, I want to assure our community that our commitment to protect and to serve will not change,” said Chief Bill Cochran. “By taking additional precautionary measures, we ensure

our officers are staying healthy so they can continue to serve the citizens of Topeka.”

The Topeka Police has suspended the following programs until further notice:

-The Topeka Police Department’s Explorer Program has been suspended

-The Civilian Ride Along Program has been suspended

-The Citizens Academy has been suspended

-Tours of the Law Enforcement Center have been suspended

-The Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center is closed to all non-law enforcement visitors

Topeka Police officers have received guidelines to limit handshaking and practice social distancing of at least six feet when possible. TPD officers responding to calls for service will gather information outside residences when possible.

During this evolving situation, the Topeka Police Department says you can stay informed with them through their Facebook.