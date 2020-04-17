Topeka Police Union asks city for more info before they vote on 3% pay cut

Topeka's Police Union has 14 questions for City Manager Brent Trout after he announced officers should take a 3% pay cut.

Trout announced Friday that executive and management staff would reduce salaries due to expected budget shortfalls related to COVID-19, and said he would ask the city's various union members to do the same.

According to Fraternal Order of Police President, John Culver, they asked Trout for more information and clarification about the decision and if any other money was available to the city.

“No response, in any form, has been provided by the City. The FOP cannot expect its members to make, or even consider, decisions affecting their families and livelihood without the City providing such basic information for review,” said Culver.

In a statement Tuesday, Trout said he began discussions with the FOP and IAFF the same day his announcement was made, and he asked them to present alternatives by April 22nd.

Between police, fire, clerical, street maintenance, water, utility and other personnel, the city has approximately 835 union employees.

“FOP members continue to put themselves in harm’s way each day to protect the citizens of Topeka, and many other first responders, medical providers and essential employees continue to do the same during this difficult time,” said Culver.

Culver adds the union cannot advise its members before the April 22nd deadline until the city provides the information.

Find the full list of questions asked HERE.