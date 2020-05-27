Topeka Police Department has resumed some services shutdown by COVID-19

The Topeka Police Department announced that it will resume some services that were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Wednesday, May 27, TPD will resume fingerprinting services with a few restrictions. The new hours for fingerprinting will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays only.

Residents will be required to bring and wear their own masks at all times. Masks will not be provided.

The property room window is also now open. It may be accessed from the west side of the Law Enforcement Center and will be open during normal business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Finally the SeeClickFix Topeka reporting feature has also returned to normal. The app, which is free online, allows residents to make service requests such as abandoned vehicles, parking issues, concerns with animals and other non-emergency requests. SeeClickFix can be found here.

TPD will continue to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of the community through the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

