Topeka Police Chief voices dismay over death of George Floyd

Topeka Police Chief Cochran voices dismay over death of George Floyd.

Police Chief Cochran says in a release that his department is closely monitoring protests locally, regionally and nationally, while he is still vocal about his dismay in the events leading up to these protests.

“I know myself, my fellow law enforcement officers and many of you share similar feelings – anger, frustration, sadness,” says Cochran. “Our goal always is to facilitate peaceful assemblies. We support you and we will do everything we can to provide a safe environment for this to take place.”

Cochran asks for the community to take a stand and not allow the sabotage of the peaceful message. He says that when violence occurs the message is quickly drowned with chaos.

“We are with you. We are together,” says Cochran. “We all want the same things.”

