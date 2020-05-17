Topeka Oak Creek Senior Living host a special car parade for residents

COVID-19 has restricted visitors for senior living facilities across the nation, but Oak Creek Senior Living has found creative ways to help families connect.

Families of Topeka's Oak Creek Senior Living residents showed their love through sound.

"It is hard not to be able to go in and check on her stuff and her supplies, but they've been very accommodating here," family member, Debby Sayler said.

Oak Creek Senior Living planned a car parade for their residents to see their loved ones while maintaining social distancing.

"There is yes I spoke to my loved one, but I didn't see them and so for them to see them physically here, driving by, the fun and the decorating," Director of Nursing for Oak Creek Senior Living, Deana Massey said. "Its a little bit better, it boost their spirits a little bit more versus being through a tablet and knowing they're so far away."

One senior resident, Teresa Freeman says, "It means that at least they're trying to give us our freedom back."

Massey says this time is difficult for both the residents and families, "it kind of brings us to tears a little bit, we are very family focused here and when we had to lock our doors, we cut out an essential part of our team and that's their families."

"So seeing them today smile and they see their families and their reminded they're out here, where they can see their love," she said.

Families made it clear that they are loved with signs and hand gestures.

"It means a lot to her to have her family anywhere around her, so I know they all would love this," Sayler added.

But, for some family members, driving by wasn't enough.

"They got out of their cars, they came up closer and they waved. but its tough on their families too," Massey explained. "In a time where the world is so upside, what you need most is your family and not being able to have them knowing you pose the biggest risk to them, its difficult."

For the seniors who live there, it was the thought that counts.

"It's a good feeling, it really is, knowing people do care that we're here," another senior resident, Edna Stephens said.

Oak Creek have allowed patio and window visits and even hosted church service on the patio for the residents during this time.