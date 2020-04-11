Topeka NOAA radio tower down, weather radio service impacted

The Topeka NOAA weather radio site is experiencing technical difficulties, which could be impacting your weather radio.

According to a tweet posted by the National Weather Service in Topeka, the unscheduled outage will possibly impact areas in Shawnee, Osage, Douglas, Jefferson, Jackson, Pottawatomie, Riley, Geary, Morris, and Lyon Counties.

The NWS says technicians are working to fix the problem, but do not have an estimated time the Topeka NOAA broadcast site might be repaired.

Click here to view the NWS Weather Radio coverage map for Kansas.

Neighboring transmitters that broadcast to some of those areas are:

KZZ67 at Blue Rapids, Ch. 2 or frequency 162.425 MHz

WXL71 at Abilene, Ch. 6 or frequency 162.525 MHz

KGG98 at Halls Summit, Ch. 2 or frequency 162.425 MHz

KEC77 at Saint Joseph, Ch. 1 or frequency 162.400 MHz

KID77 at Kansas City, Ch. 7 or frequency 162.550 MHz