Topeka Municipal Court closed to public, but still working

The city's court may be closed to the public, but they are still working.

The City of Topeka Municipal Court says they are still doing work they are able to do online or over the phone.

The court is still holding dockets they have deemed essential, including custody dockets.

They recognize the need to regulate the population of the jail.

However, even smaller situations are still being taken care of. Administrative Judge Lori Dougherty-Bichsel says you shouldn't ignore your court dates or fines just because the courts are closed.

"When someone does receive that citation, it doesn't go away just because the court isn't open for business," Dougherty-Bichsel said. "We are sending out those notices of hearing. My best advice is to either contact the clerk's office to see what your next court date is, or get online at our website and run your name on public access to see when your next court date is."

She says the court is evaluating dockets on a week to week basis to see if there is a need to cancel them.

Dougherty-Bichsel also said teams are keeping contact with alternative sentencing participants and making sure they are taken care of.