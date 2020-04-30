Topeka Moratorium on water shut-offs extended to May 31

The City of Topeka has extended their moratorium on water shut-offs until May 31. Customers will work with the city's Utilities Department to work out a payment plan five days prior to their payment due date.

Customers who need to pay their water bills in cash can do so at US Bank locations, over the phone at 785-368-3111, or online at www.topeka.org/payonline. The Customer Service line is available for questions Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Doorstep, Let's Help and The Salvation Army have created the Water Share Program to assist anyone who needs help paying their water bill. You can contact any of the three organizations for more information.