Topeka Metro to continue free bus rides through the month of June

Topeka Metro announced Wednesday that it will continue to offer free bus rides through the month of June.

Officials said the Topeka Metro board members approved at their May meeting an extensiion of the no-fare policy which was implemented March 25..

The board also continued its policy of having passengers board the bus at its rear-door entry.

Both measures have been taken to improve social distancing inside the buses, Topeka Metro officials said.

"Topeka Metro has carefully considered options to keep both our employees and our passengers safe during the COVID-19 outbreak," said Topeka Metro general manager Bob Nugent,. This will be the third time since March we have decided to make the fares no-cost, which will help having less close contact with others while still providing service. We will evaluate again toward the end of June."

Nugent added that Topeka Metro recently added barriers and safety chains in the front of the bus on all fixed routes to create distance between drivers and passengers. In addition, sanitizing wipes are available on all of fixed-route buses for use by passengers.

Two "ambussadors" started working Monday, May 18, at Topeka Metro, and will continue through the end of June 2020. They will provide safety information for passengers who are either waiting for or riding the bus. They also will assist in wiping down touchable surfaces in the bus when a bus is stopped at the bus station or another inbound location.

Nugent said public transit has always been an essential service and has proven how important it is to the community during a time of a pandemic.

"There are people who ride our buses to work in most all aspects of our community such as grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and hospitals, to name a few," Nugent said. "These are folks who must go to work, and Topeka Metro has been there for them. We want to make sure we're doing everything possible to keep them and our employees as safe as possible."