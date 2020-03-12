Topeka Metro receives two grants for over $297,000

Topeka Metro recently received funding for two projects as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation's Access, Innovation and Collaboration Program.

They received two grants, one in the amount of $177,725 for ADA improvements to build sidewalks where none currently exist to create accessible bus stops, and one for $120,000 for an Electric Vehicle Study to fund a feasibility study for Topeka's Metro Fleet. The study will evaluate the appropriate charging scheme, number of buses, number of chargers and transmit service changes necessary to have a fully electric fixed route transit fleet. Topeka Metro manager Bob Nugent said the grant will be "a great benefit to many" in the community.