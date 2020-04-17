Topeka Metro receives $6.5 million from CARES Act

The local chapter of the Amalgamated Transit Union announced Topeka Metro received $6.5 million from the federal government.

The money comes from the $25 billion the CARES Act is providing metro organizations around the country.

ATU Chapter Vice President Doug Wright says some of the money will be used to offset the revenue loss from a drop in rideship during the stay at home order. He also said a significant portion of the money will be used for protective equipment and hazard pay for the workers that are putting themselves on the frontline.

“It has been a stressful time for all of us at Topeka Metro, but we're doing the best we can and we're going to keep providing that essential service at that so many Topekans rely on," Wright said.

ATU encourages people to only use their buses for essential trips, like to work or to the store.