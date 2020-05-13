Topeka Metro launches next phase of bus tracking

Topeka Metro has launched the next phase of their bus tracking app.

Passengers can now see arrival estimates through text and by calling the number posted on bus stops for arrival information.

Passengers just have to send a bus' specific ID to the designated number for an estimated time of arrival. Topeka Metro says it should only take a few seconds to get a response.

“We've had positive feedback from those who have used the DoubleMap app and website," General Manager Robert Nugent said. "This latest capability will add a few more tools to allow the passenger to quickly get the information they need when taking the bus."

They started a bus tracking app in January that allows passengers to physically track their buses in real-time.