Topeka Metro extends free rides

Topeka Metro has approved extending their no-fare policy.

"Topeka Metro has carefully considered options to keep both our employees and our passengers safe during the COVID-19 outbreak," General Manager Bob Nugent said. "This will be the third time since March we have decided to make the fares no-cost, which will help having less close contact with others while still providing service. We will evaluate again toward the end of June."

They say the elimination of fares lessens contact that could spread the virus. Buses have also had barriers and safety chains in the front to keep distance between the drivers and passengers. Sanitizing wipe shave also been made available to passengers and rear bus entry is still happening as well.

Topeka Metro's General Manager says these are ways to keep providing an important public service while keeping everyone safe.

"There are people who ride our buses to work in most all aspects of our community such as grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and hospitals, to name a few. These are folks who must go to work, and Topeka Metro has been there for them. We want to make sure we're doing everything possible to keep them and our employees as safe as possible," Nugent said.