Topeka Metro drops bus fares, utilizes rear bus doors during coronavirus pandemic

Topeka Metro is making adjustments to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Topeka Metro Board unanimously voted to drop bus fares. They say public transit is an essential service and they hope to get people where they need to go during this time.

"As an essential service to this community, we feel strongly about the safety and health of our passengers and our employees," Topeka Metro GM Bob Nugent said. "Our hope is that by taking these steps, we can get people to where they need to go and instill a sense of safety that may make them feel better."

The board also voted to implement rear-door bus entry to help people maintain their distance while using the bus.

These changes, starting Wednesday, apply to fixed bus routes and will last until April 30.