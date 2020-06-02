Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla reacts to Monday protests

Mayor Michelle De La Isla had praise for those involved with the Black Out/Black Lives Matter protest held in downtown Topeka Monday night.

“I am extremely proud of the young people that set that event together it was all about love, solidarity and unity and we were able to walk together,” she said Tuesday. "People expressed their emotions and it was a wonderful display of what this community is all about which is unity, we're the home of Brown v. Board and we'll still stand up for what is right."

Mayor De La Isla said she wasn't entirely surprised by the later confrontation outside the Law Enforcement Center but said she can understand frustrations.

“I think that people have a lot of anger there is a lot of pent up frustration in regard to the inequities we’ve been having in this country,” she said. “There has been a really high incense of discrimination that’s been promoted in our nation so much so that we’ve seen additional emotions coming out of individuals saying these things are not fair.”

However, she stressed that violence and destruction is not the way to solve problems of injustice and there are other ways to make change.

“I don’t justify the looting and the destruction but I think if I were to analyze what’s happening I’d say let’s go back in our history and see what’s going on people are tired and people are resorting to violence which is never the answer ,” she said. “Some individuals chose like we did to walk peacefully to speak up for what we believe in and some individuals made a mistake and caused harm to property.”

The mayor praised how law enforcement on scene at both demonstrations, and was pleased to see the peaceful coexistence of Topeka Police Department and Black Out Black Lives Matter organizers.

“It was inspiring to get to the first protest and see how our officers were giving water to people who were walking making sure people had what they needed making sure the roads were blocked; it was a partnership it was a community working together.”

De La Isla said the actions of officers at the Law Enforcement Center protest was handled in the most effective way to keep everyone present safe.

“They kept on trying to work that they could disperse people that it was an hour long of them saying ‘please go home’ and they kept on repeating the same thing, ‘at this point in time it’s no longer lawful, please go home.’”

De La Isla believes the handling of the protests can be a reference for ways to find solutions to situations of injustice.

“I think it was an example for the nation of what our community Topeka, Shawnee County has to offer which is excellent law enforcement people who really care who understand the challenging situations that we’re in ,” she said. “Even in the face of them having a situation turning into a dangerous situation that actually hurt and vandalized property our officers did not react they responded appropriately.”

Mayor De La Isla said she does not have plans to implement a city curfew but if other destructive events happen she will consult the Chief of Police to for the best actions to keep all Topekans safe.

