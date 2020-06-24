Topeka Mayor De La Isla in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla says she has been placed in quarantine after she was exposed to the Coronavirus.

In a video announcement on her Facebook page, she said she was officially told by the Shawnee County Health Department on Tuesday about the exposure sometime last week.

“If you don’t see me out and about this week, I did have face-to-face exposure to COVID, and I am in quarantine right now,” said the mayor.

She was aware that she was possibly exposed and self-quarantined last week after having lunch with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, De La Isla did get a test that was negative.

Aside from a migraine headache, she said so far, she hasn’t had any other symptoms and apologized for missing several events.

Her quarantine ends on June 30th.

De La Isla is now reminding everyone the importance of wearing a mask in public.