JC Penney's stores at Topeka and Manhattan reopened this week both with safety precautions in place.

The Westridge Mall Store has limited hours from noon to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

JC Penney is shutting down stores around the country due to COVID-19 related revenue loss.