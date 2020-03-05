Topeka Lutheran School burglarized overnight, classes cancelled Thursday

Topeka Police are investigating after a local private school was burglarized overnight leaving the school without laptops, ipads and sports uniforms.

According to Topeka Lutheran School, their campus at 701 Roosevelt was burglarized around 12:40am Thursday morning.

When staff arrived for work, they found the building broken into, and at least 10 rooms damaged.

They say over 20 laptops and chromebooks, several iPads, food, a document camera, cash, a security storage system, and sports uniforms were all taken.

Due to the amount of damage done, the school cancelled classes on Thursday so teachers and staff could clean up.

Topeka Lutheran School posted on their Facebook page asking the community to pray for their school, staff, students and families as they clean up and move forward.

They also created a "Burglary Recovery Fund" donation tab on their website.

The school and Topeka Police are asking anyone with information about the burglary to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.