Topeka Library CEO Gina Millsap will retire this year

Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Board of Trustees members announced Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Gina Millsap plans to retire on December 1, 2020. Millsap has served in that position since August 2005. The Board is developing the process and timeline for selection of a new CEO for the library.

Her retirement ends her 45-year career working in libraries. During Millsap’s tenure in Topeka, the Board says she was instrumental in TSCPL being selected Library of the Year in 2016 and establishing the library as a respected and popular community resources, Millsap championed literacy and learning, and highlighted the importance of community broadband to ensure all citizens have access to information and resources from the Library and other sources.

“This announcement is bittersweet. We will miss her leadership, energy and humor, but are so pleased that she will remain in the community and continue to help Topeka and Shawnee County be a great place to live and learn,” says Board Member Liz Post.

“She is respected nationally for her expertise and innovative approach to library services. Our library is one of the best in North America because of her leadership and innovation; and we’ll always be Library of the Year. We wish her the best as she starts this new adventure.”

Millsap moved to Kansas to assume the chief executive position after a national search to replace the late David Leamon, who retired in 2005 after 13 years of service. She previously served as the executive director of the Ames Public Library in Ames, Iowa, for 10 years and in various positions at the Daniel Boone Regional Library in Columbia, Missouri, for 20 years.

Millsap is known for presenting on cutting-edge issues, including 21st century librarianship, organizational leadership and development, facilitation, leading technology in libraries, trustee education and board effectiveness, digital inclusion, and strategic planning and future-proofing libraries.

In 2016, the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library was named “Library of the Year” by Gale/ Library Journal for organizational excellence and the library's role in serving constituents in Topeka and throughout Shawnee County, establishing TSCPL as one of the most respected public libraries in North America.