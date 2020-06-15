Topeka JUMP holds a 'Call to Action' rally

Topeka JUMP held a 'Call to Action' rally near the Brown vs. Board of Education National Historic Site on Monday.

Topeka JUMP started the rally with chants, and clergy members also spoke on the nationwide events of social justice.

JUMP says there are four main issues they plan to take action on with the help of local officials: affordable housing, pay day lending, transportation, and violence reduction.

One of the board members say they are looking for change to be made by local officials.

"We want the city and county decision makers to make concrete steps to combat racial bias wherever it presents, especially in police practices," Pastor Terry Canady with The Apostolic Church said.

The rally ended with a moment of prayer and unity among members.

For more information on how to get involved with Topeka JUMP, click here.