Topeka High School Students return for diplomas

Topeka Public Schools are allowing high school seniors back in buildings today to clean out lockers and pick up their diplomas.

From 9 a.m. to noon today, Wednesday, May 20, seniors in USD 501 will be cleaning out their lockers and have the option to pick up diplomas if they will not be attending the in-person graduation ceremony on July 25, 2020, at Hummer Sports Park.

Students from Highland Park High are encouraged to take pictures in front of the statues near the entrance with diplomas while still practicing social distancing.

Topeka Public Schools also announced that enrollment for the Summer Enrichment Program opened on Monday, May 18, and classes will begin on June 1.

