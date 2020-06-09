Topeka Graffiti Wall open for George Floyd inspired art

Topeka residents now have the opportunity to publicly express their thoughts on the murder of George Floyd thanks to Two Wolves Studio and Artist Den.

Alexander Lancaster, Art Director at Two Wolves, says that Captiol City Pawn Shop has provided a place to express personal thoughts publicly on a street art and graffiti wall.

The Topeka Graffiti Wall is open to anyone wanting to express their thoughts on the murder of George Floyd, says Lancaster.

A spray art mural by Common Picasso was completed on June 4 to help bring focus on the needed changes and attention in the Topeka community says a release sent by Two Wolves.

"Thanks to Capitol City Pawn Shop, Graffiti artists have a place to create their art and express themselves through the art of graffiti,” says Lancaster. “We want to share it with our community during this complicated time in our lives."

Lancaster says the rules are simple, the Capitol City Pawn Shop storefront wall is to remain clear of graffiti but the other three walls have been designated for street art and graffiti. He says that the idea was his own which he then presented to the pawn shop.

"We've had great success with the wall over the past 3 years. We feel that we have created a place to express yourself, a place to create art and help young and budding artists get involved with the arts movement and community in Topeka,” says Lancaster.

The pawn shop says that the Topeka Graffiti wall will be open to anyone wanting to express themselves through graffiti and street and will be open throughout the month of June.

Lancaster says that street common sense rules apply: no cuss words, and keep it the way grandparents and children would want to see it. He says that the wall is monitored and all inappropriate words and art will be covered to keep the integrity of the mural and the community.

The Topeka Graffiti Wall is located at 1001 SE 6th Street outside the Capitol City Pawn Shop.

