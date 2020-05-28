Topeka Fire wins annual Battle of the Badge competition

The Topeka Fire Department came out victorious in the annual Battle of the Badges competition on Thursday.

The American Red Cross hosted the annual blood drive at the Holiday Building, where people voted for either the fire or police department after donating blood.

Due to COVID-19, the number of attendees decreased from last year, and Red Cross account manager Susan Faler says they are short on all blood types and people can still donate during the pandemic.

The blood drive brought in almost 60 pints of blood on Thursday.