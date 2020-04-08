Topeka Fire offers safety, rule reminders for burning season

With a slew of pasture and brush pile burns leaving a smoky haze over the Capital City this week, Topeka Fire Dept. officials say it's a good time for a refresher course on the rules involved with open burning.

Interim Fire Marshal Dylan Smith spent Wednesday inspecting brush piles to issue burn permits. A permit is required for burning in the city limits.

In addition, piles to be burned should have only dry limbs or leaves -- no green branches, plywood, trash, or household debris.

Smith says it's also smart to keep your brush pile out from under any power lines or tree limbs, and keep it away for structures.

He says the goal is not to keep people from burning their yard debris.

"We just want to make sure everybody's being safe out there," Smith said. "These are different times, and we do like everybody getting outdoors, so it's a good way to get out and keep that distance and clean up your property and make Topeka a great place."

Burning is not permitted in the city of Topeka if it's too windy or too cloudy, or when there is no breeze at all.

Click here for information on residential burn permits in the City of Topeka.

Last month, the state requested people break large pasture burns into smaller segments. They want to limit smoky air aggravating breathing problems during the COVID-19 pandemic.