Topeka Farmers Market officials ask for flexibility with facemask requirement at Co. Commission

Monday’s Shawnee Co. Commission meeting was filled with Downtown Topeka Farmers Market organizers, vendors and customers concerned that the market will not be able to open Saturday.

The concerns come after the market closed early last Saturday.

County health officials said they received several complaints that some vendors were not wearing masks while working with customers, and visited the market Saturday to investigate but said rumors the Health Department closed it are not true.

Market Manager Mary Tyler said her board has done a lot to keep everyone at the market safe even as the weather starts to get warmer.

"We are outside we have put up do not touch signs we have please respect social distancing signs we have hand sanitizers at each and every booth."

Tyler is looking for the county to exempt vendors at Farmers Market from wearing facemasks because it's an outdoor market, specifically.

"To our community we have fresh produce, we have fresh goods can we not work together?"

Vendors at the meeting expressed concerns over difficulty to breathe with masks on while in the heat.

COVID-19 Incident Commander Dusty Nichols told commissioners the rules for vendors to wear masks came from industry guidelines and said health leaders do not want a complete shutdown, but since it unclear which vendors were not wearing masks, the whole market may need to close unless a plan is in place.

"If we respect the threat and not fear it, wear the masks, protect each other it's pretty simple to get business done keep opening while protecting and preserving our preparedness levels," he said.

"One thing we really don't want to do is disrupt the Farmer's Market and have law enforcement come out and single out that's not what we want."

Mask wearing guidelines were approved by commissioners last week, but on Monday Commissioner Bill Riphahn had concerns of residents "tattling" on each another.

"I like the freedom of choice and I think restaurant owners or people in a farmer's market they can make their own choice we're all adults we're can make our own risk assessments."

Commissioner Kevin Cook however said it's the response team's responsibility to carry out the approved guidelines.

"We have charged as a board of county commissioners our recovery team to follow that order."

The Board of Health meeting is scheduled for Thursday morning after the County Commission meeting, where more discussions about the farmers market are planned.

The Farmers Market Board has until 12 pm Friday to submit a plan to health officials about how the plan for he mask wearing requirement in hopes to reopen Saturday.