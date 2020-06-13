Some customers at Topeka Farmer's Market prefer to wear masks, others prefer not to

After Shawnee County Commissioners voted Thursday morning to make wearing masks for outdoor vendors a recommendation, not a requirement, the Topeka Farmer’s Market went on as planned this morning still with restrictions in place.

Though the County Commissioners removed the restrictions on wearing masks outdoors, the Topeka Farmer's Market still kept restrictions in place.

"I think a mask is wise in a group," a customer at the Farmer's Market, Connie Blodgett said. "I think anything we can do to avoid a spread we should do."

After hearing the restrictions on wearing masks outdoors were removed for outdoor vendors, some customers at the Topeka Farmer's Market say they prefer to still wear one.

"I do feel safer when I have a mask on, wearing a mask helps me remember that I'm trying to be safer," Blodgett explained.

Some customers say it could help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Even if people think it doesn't yourself, I think it still does," another customer at the Farmer's Market, Cecelia Junghans said. "I don't feel like we're going to be able to comply stop this as well if we don't comply to some of the suggestions, but it's each person's choice."

But, other customers said otherwise, "If we are inside a business, we will wear our masks to make other people feel more comfortable or safe, but we only wear them when we're inside or have to," Meggie Mentzer said. "But, we would rather be outside at the Farmer's Market shopping and getting fresh produce, and enjoying the outdoors, so we need the farmer's market, we need it to be open."

One vendor says the Topeka Farmer's Market have continued to keep restrictions in place.

"I don't feel any more stand-offish if I'm not wearing one and they are, but I feel comfortable, we are keeping our distance, no one is touching anything unless their buying it, so we are practicing all those safe protocols," Janna Fackrell with Illuminessence Organics said.

Some vendors wear mask to make customers comfortable.

"I'm happy to wear a mask, I think the customers are more comfortable seeing vendors wear them," Laurie Mendez with Laurie's Knit 'N' Stitch said. "I do believe customers have a choice to come to the market or not if their not comfortable, but I take responsibility for myself."

The Shawnee County Commissioners said wearing masks outdoors is recommended not required.

The Farmer's Market is scheduled to remain open every Saturday until November 7th.

