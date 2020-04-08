Topeka Facebook group making masks for local organizations

A Topeka Facebook group is making cloth masks to help local organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Wednesday morning, the group has produced more than 2,000 masks, says organizer Angela Dake.

The group posts regular updates on the number of masks that are needed and the organizations that need them.l

The Facebook group has been in touch with local organizations to help fill their specific needs for protective masks.

According to the group's Facebook page, the needsd are "urgent and ongoing."

The masks go both to patients and staff members at local health care facilities.

Earlier this week, a plea was made for more masks for the Topeka Rescue Mission.