Topeka ER nurse reflects on working during COVID-19 pandemic

For eight years, Tami Gogel served her country in the United States Army, working in the medical field.

"We did a lot of that with biological weaponry, anything with radiological weaponry, we studied those and how to treat those,” she said.

From there, her call to serve continued in a different capacity.

She attended nursing school before accepting a job as an ER nurse at Stormont Vail.

"They say you know if you survive the ER for two years, you're probably gonna be there for a long time, and I am that prime example,” she said.

Five years later, she continues in that role. Now, during a global pandemic — which hits especially close to home for the New York-native, whose family is in the epicenter of the outbreak.

"My dad was actually in the hospital,” she said. “He did not have COVID, by he had the symptoms, and he was telling me his experience there, and I feel like being in the ER here, I cannot make that comparison. He told me it was complete chaos."

Gogel carries her family with her while she works on the front lines, calling them every day...

"As much as I am learning stuff, I was forwarding to them,” she said. “My family generally are very healthy, but my parents are in their 60s, so automatically that puts them at a risk factor."

It’s times like these, she says, that remind her how much strength it takes to be a nurse.

"It made me realize how important this profession is, how assimilative nurses are. That no matter what is thrown at them, they pick it up, brush it off, and move forward."