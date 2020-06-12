Topeka Cruise Nights tradition sees new improvements as popularity grows

Weekly cruise nights are making a comeback in Topeka - as social distancing has forced most other activities to cancel.

It's become a communal a communal event. Multiple people have stepped up to the plate to make it more enjoyable for the crowds.

Lyndsey Adams, the owner of the Owls Nest in Topeka is part of the process.

Adams started out as a fan - but has become a driving force for improvement.

"When it becomes so large sometimes people have to step up and help with it," she said.

"The atmosphere is overwhelmingly enthusiastic, it is so much fun."

Over the last few weeks she's worked with trash cleaning companies and volunteers to keep the lots clean.

"That includes the other businesses who didn't ask to be a part of this that just become a part of this because it's so big and it keeps spreading," she said.

Down the road she's hoping to bring on security to keep people safe and clear out the lots when it gets too late for nearby families.

"We're trying so hard to make sure everybody is okay, so that includes the neighborhoods behind us," she said.

She's also working to bring in food trucks - and park a donation box inside the Owls Nest, where many of the cars park.

"100% of those proceeds go to help the cruise nights improve," she said.

She’s not the only one committed to her newfound community. A network of volunteers has stepped up alongside her to give new life to an old tradition.

"As long as we can help maintain that or help improve on that we're always going to be behind this because it is a really truly great experience of what Topeka is, and what Topeka’s community is like," she said.

The cruise nights start late every Saturday afternoon - lasting until 9:00 or 10:00 p.m.