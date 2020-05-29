Topeka Cruise Nights see resurgence during pandemic

Cruise nights down Topeka Boulevard are far from new, but over the last few weeks participation has increased significantly.

Brandon Barnette helps run the Facebook page that organizes some of the drivers.

"When I heard this was coming back, you know this was something that our grandparents bragged about in their days. This is where the place was to be," he said.

"This is something that people in the car scene have wanted for years and years to come back."

Though stay-at-home orders were lifted, many bars and restaurants have had to wait to re-open. The closures left a void that cruise nights started to fill.

"When we had that first nice weekend, we had a small turnout out here a lot of people were cruising, and from there it just kind of evolved bigger and bigger and i think it gets bigger every week," Barnette said.

The Topeka Police Department weighed in on the gatherings on their Facebook page - addressing complaints - and reminding people to be responsible if they want cruise nights to continue.

Barnette addressed social distancing concerns saying the wide-open parking lots make it easy to stay apart.

Lyndsey Adams owns the Owls Nest - where most of the drivers end up parking.

"Congregating but kind of congregating if that makes sense. Social distance congregating," she said.

For her - these nights bring back a sense of normalcy.

"My heart felt really full – it actually brought me to tears the first time we attended a couple weeks ago, because it was just so normal feeling," she said.

She's working with TPD to address neighbor complaints of late-night noise.

"We're gonna actually start implementing a curfew in our lot instead of just letting people hang out until all hours of the night," she said.

"We're social beings that need to be out and about and at least it's the safest way to do that because it's easy to social distance."