Topeka Correctional Facility inmates meet the needs for protective masks

Some help to meet the need for protective masks is coming from what some might find an unusual place.

Over 30 inmates at Topeka Correctional Facility are using their time giving back to the community.

Inmates at Topeka Correctional Facility have made more than 2,000 cloth masks. They're protecting people throughout out to Kansas Department of Corrections.

"It gives you a chance of redemption, to do something in here besides time," Inmate of TCF, Carla Moutz said.

The inmates work in twelve hour shifts, using teamwork to assemble a solution for an item in short supply.

"The security staff, and all of them have been so amazing, they've been kind, they've shown compassion because they know its rough for all of us at the prison because we have family and friends at home that were concerned about," Inmate of TCF, Patricia Leitner said.

"They feel like this is a chance for them to give back and to do something positive with their time here," Public Information Officer of Kansas Department of Corrections, Rebecca Witte said. "Its just really a good opportunity for kind of healing for them as well."

"We're not forgotten and you guys are not forgotten to us.I mean it would give people who know us something good to say too," Moutz said.

Topeka Correctional Facility also partnered with the Kansas Division of Emergency Management to make masks for area counties, hoping their families, too, are staying safe.

"It is a big concern, it is something that's in our thoughts a lot and this is kind of like paying it forward," Leitner emphasized.

"We are more than what you maybe expect. You believe about putting us in here that we would change and time would do something...it has and this is a good way to show it back," Moutz said.

The inmates say this is part of their larger goal, to learn from their mistakes and make a difference in their communities.