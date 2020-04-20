Topeka Correctional Facility has a confirmed case of COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Corrections confirms one of their Topeka Correctional Facility staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member tested positive on Monday, and is a man over the age of 20.

KDOC has been working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to address how to contain the spread of the virus. They released this plan:

- KDHE conducted contact tracing to determine who among our staff and residents have been in close contact with this individual

- The Shawnee County Health Department conducted contact tracing to identify anyone outside of TCF who may have been in close contact with this individual and will notify those persons

- KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

“Our corrections staff are committed to their work of preparing our residents for a successful return to their communities,” Zmuda said. “Our staff take that responsibility very seriously and we will continue to work with KDHE to ensure that we are conducting ourselves in a way that ensures the health and safety of everyone.”

TCF is the only all-female facility in the state.