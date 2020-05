Two more local organizations are being rewarded for their efforts supporting the community during this pandemic.

The Topeka Civic Theatre and Paper June both received grants from the Topeka Collegiate's "Collegiate Cares" committee.

Grants went to eight businesses in all, totaling nearly $14,000.

Other businesses recognized were Kansas Children's Discovery Center, Kujima Health, TARC, the Topeka Zoo, United Way of Greater Topeka and the YWCA.