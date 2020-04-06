Topeka Collegiate School provide free distance learning resources to parents and students

Many parents are working from home while managing their children's education online.

Topeka Collegiate School and community partners are providing online parent forums to help manage the changes at home.

“There is a lot of support that our parents and our students need in the emotional well being aspect of the new normal,” Dr. Lyn Rantz, Head of Topeka Collegiate School said.

The school set up weekly forums on Facebook with information to manage anxiety and stress.

“We have found that parents have a lot of questions on how to best support their family, their children individually,” Dr. Rantz said.

Parents may interact with licensed therapist Rochelle Walsh via Facebook live.

“So they ask questions like what do I do when my student is really just missing their friends, or how do I help my student understand that this is not going to last forever," Dr. Rantz explained.

"So we want to look at what do we do to manage the emotion, not block the emotion,” Walsh said.

Dr. Rantz says she hopes parents know they are no alone, “We all know that students can only learn and feel good when they feel safe and have predictability, so in addition to our distance learning having this type of support helps us help families and still be a community that’s strong and cares about each other.”

The sessions are open to everyone.

“We want to be a helpful source to the community– whether you’re a member of our school community or the Topeka community, or the greater community, we’re happy to share this great resource,” Dr. Rantz said.

The parent forums will last until May 11th. The school also offers a weekly Story time session.