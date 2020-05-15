Topeka City buildings to reopen Monday

City of Topeka buildings will reopen Monday, May 18.

The City of Topeka will reopen its building to the public on Monday, May 18. Social distancing guidelines and other restrictive measures will be enforced in all city buildings.

Plexiglas partitions have been installed in the City Express Payment Center at the Holiday Building and at the clerk’s office in the Municipal Court.

Anyone that needs to meet with staff in person can meet on the first floor in the conference room of city Hall or the Holiday building only. Everyone that does business in city buildings is strongly encouraged to wear a mask at all times while in the building.

The Municipal Court will also be open to the public on Monday, May 18. Court hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Restrictions are being put in place for visitors of the courthouse and probation per compliance with guidelines from the State of Kansas, Shawnee County Health Authority and Kansas Supreme Court.

Defendants are encouraged to check the status of their case on their website. Defendants can also call 785-368-3776 to check the status of their case.

The number of people in the courthouse at one time will be limited and depends on which phase Shawnee County is in each week. This means that it may be a “one-in, one-out” situation at times. People will be required wait outside the courthouse before being allowed inside to conduct business.

Only those with court business or probation appointments will be permitted inside the Municipal Court Building. Defendants should not bring family, friends or observers to their hearings. Defendants should also make all attempts for alternate childcare arrangements.

Defendants who report or are displaying symptoms of the virus, are caring for someone ill or are in a high risk category should contact their attorney to request a continuance. Defendants without an attorney may file a motion for continuance by email or fax. Defendants should expect to attend their court hearing until the continuance has been granted by a judge.

Defendants should be advised that anyone entering the courthouse or probation office will be denied access if the person has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive or is suspected of having COVID-19, if the person is experiencing two or more symptoms of the virus or if the person has traveled to an area with travel restrictions due to the virus.

If denied access to the courthouse for the above reasons the clerk’s office may be contacted at 785-368-3776 for instructions on rescheduling.

