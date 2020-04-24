Topeka City Manager delays decision on pay cuts for 60 days

The City of Topeka is delaying any decisions when it comes to how budget shortfalls may impact city employees.

In a letter sent to city staff, City Manager Brent Trout announced that his office will delay any decision when it comes to pay cuts, layoffs or furloughs for 60 days.

"Please be advised that no adjustments by way of lay-offs, furloughs or wage reductions will be effective in the next sixty days. This includes union employees within the Water Pollution Control Division and non-union employees," Trout said in his letter.

Trout has been mulling over plans to try and adjust for the lack of tax money being collected due to the Stay-at-Home order in place for the state, forcing businesses to close their doors.

"In addition to reducing spending we are planning to use a portion of our general fund reserves to meet this shortfall," said Trout.

The city has over $18-million in reserves.

The Topeka City Council and Mayor Michelle De La Isla all voted to reduce their salaries by 6% at the last council meeting.

It's unclear if Trout is still wanting the city's unions to ask their members to vote on a 3% pay cut.

Between police, fire, clerical, street maintenance, water, utility and other personnel, the city has approximately 835 union employees.

"We have a long way to go before we are through this situation but we will adjust and overcome. Keep up the great work you are doing for our City and have a good weekend," Trout ended the letter.