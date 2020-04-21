Topeka City Council to consider cutting members and mayor’s pay

The Topeka City Council is set to discuss cutting their own pay, along with the mayor’s salary, at their Tuesday evening meeting.

According to the agenda, the council will vote to cut pay by 3% for an established period of time.

It did not say what that period of time would be.

The council has come under scrutiny after the City Manager asked the police and fire unions to vote on cutting pay for their members by 3% to help reduce strain on the budget.

The only other item on the agenda is public comment. In-person comments are no longer allowed, so they can be made via e-mail or in writing:

E-mail: cclerk@topeka.org

City Clerk

215 SE 7th Street

Room 166

Topeka, KS 66603

