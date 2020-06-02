Topeka City Council reflects on Monday's protests

Topeka city council members reflected on recent events at their meeting Tuesday night.

Several applauded the peaceful demonstrators downtown last night, and called for continued discussions in the community.

Councilwoman Sylvia Ortiz said young people must be included.

“These are the people whose kids that I know,” Ortiz said. “It's hard to hear them say that their voices are not heard.”

“From the very first in my career in law-enforcement,” Michael Padilla said. I have reached out to every segment of this community. To let them know that I appreciate every aspect of their lives I know where they come from I've experienced that same kind of discrimination.”

The council also heard City Manager Brent Trout mention budget issues, including possible furloughs. They plan a full discussion July 7.