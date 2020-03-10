Topeka City Council discuss how the city is preparing for Coronavirus

As fears over the Coronavirus spread across the U.S, Mayor Michelle De La Isla and the Topeka City Council want to remind you there is no immediate threat to Shawnee County.

"I think that one of the things that is happening is people are watching at the national level and also internationally and they are getting extremely concerned that something is happening here" said Mayor De La Isla.

While Topeka has some distance from the state's only confirmed case in Johnson County, local officials are preparing.

"So we are collaborating with the Shawnee County Health Department, they are the lead organization making sure we're collecting the information, talking to the hospitals and ensuring that we have a preparedness plan for the community."

It's not just health experts collaborating, the entire city is working together.

We're collaborating with the greater Topeka partnership, we're talking to hospital CEOs, we're talking to our employees and we're getting out the word to the community to ensure them they know what the steps are and what would happen in case we have our first case."

Mayor De La Isla says the best thing the public can do right now is take care of themselves.

"Wash your hands, make sure you separate yourselves from people, keep a good distance and if you're sick, call before you go."