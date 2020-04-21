Topeka City Council members cut their own pay

Topeka's governing body voted to reduce its own pay by 6 percent.

The vote passed 10 to 0.

The original motion was a 3 percent pay cut. During Tuesday's meeting, councilman Tony Emerson proposed the increased amount, and his fellow council members and the mayor agreed.

During the meeting, council members said they wanted to make sure it was clear this was about their own pay and not the pay for city workers.

City Manager Brent Trout has ordered all city management and executive employees to take a 3 percent pay cut. He has also asked all unions, including police and fire, to consider doing the same.

Topeka's local Fraternal Order of Police and International Assoc. of Firefighters asked Trout a series of questions about the proposal to gain more information in making a decision.

Trout has asked them to either accept the pay reduction, or offer alternatives by Wednesday.

Trout also announced he has cut his own pay by 6 percent.