Topeka Center for Peace and Justice honors retiring director

The Topeka Center for Peace and Justice held a reception honoring their director Tuesday night.

Rev. Jim McCollough, who has directed the center for the last nine years, is hanging it up. During his time leading the center, McCollough is proud of his annual Peace Camp that teaches kids about bullying, training teachers in restorative justice, and implementing a mediation program for first-time offenders.

Despite his accomplishments, McCollough decided it was time to pass the torch on to the next generation.

"We're engaging in ever-increasing and larger projects and it's just time for someone younger and someone with a really strong vision and passion for justice in the community,” Rev. McCollough said. Not to say I've lost that, I just felt it was time to pass the baton onto someone with a new passion and vision."

Reverend McCollough says he still plans to remain busy by serving as a pastor part-time at two churches and staying involved in the community...

